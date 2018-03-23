Integrate Baltimore Names Alexis La Broi to Board of Directors

Integrate Baltimore has named Alexis La Broi to its board of directors. La Broi occupies the fourth seat on the board and is the first woman to serve the organization in an official capacity. She will join incumbent leadership members Josh Scarff, Perry D’Angelo, and Ernie Beck.

Alexis La Broi

“Alexis was our first content contributor, writing thoughtful blog posts about her unique industry perspective,” said Ernie Beck, the founder of Integrate Baltimore. “In many ways, Alexis has already been an unofficial leader in the group, and we’re excited to make her participation with Integrate Baltimore official. Alexis and her enthusiasm for encouraging women, people of color, and young people to enter technology fields will be a great asset to our organization.”

La Broi, a 2018 inductee into the SCN Hall of Fame, hopes to assist Integrate Baltimore in workforce development and industry access initiatives, while leveraging her years of event production skills to grow Integrate Baltimore’s events. “I am excited to be working with Ernie, Perry, and Josh at Integrate Baltimore,” she said. “I have been impressed with the organization and its mission since its inception, and I’m looking forward to contributing in any way that I can.”