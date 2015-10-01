InFocus Names Mark Housley CEO, Positions for Growth

InFocus Corporation's board of directors has named long-time board member Mark Housley its new CEO and expanded its worldwide team and product line-up.

Housley's arrival comes as InFocus expands its global team and product lines to match current and projected growth in 2016, which the company said will come from global expansion of the brand in new regions as well as the addition of convergent product lines providing additional reach for both current and future products created with strategic partners, such as Foxconn.



"InFocus is in a unique position, where since becoming privately held, it's had the opportunity to observe the dynamic collaboration technology market, and through some rebuilding years, invest in research and development to create a formidable product line-up and future roadmap that will change the way people connect across the table and around the world," said Housley. "To support this and to position the company for imminent growth and success, we are expanding our global team and offerings.



"We have invested in every area of our business to ensure that we offer our customers the very best products and services that empower and enhance collaboration," continued Housley. "We're also making changes to strengthen our channel relationships and provide the flawless post-sale support that both our channel partners and customers expect from a U.S.-based company. We are committed to delivering products and services that are nothing short of extraordinary."



Housley has served on InFocus' board since 2009 and will continue to hold his board seat while concurrently serving as CEO. Housley is committed to establishing InFocus as the dominant brand in the collaboration solutions market, matching its historical preeminence in the projector market dating back to its launch of the first-ever digital projectors in 1986. Raymond Yu, who has been serving as interim CEO, will retain his role as InFocus president.



Housley is a proven leader with a long tenure in engineering and executive leadership. His experience and vision for collaboration technology, its values and applications, comes at the ideal time to further propel InFocus's growth. Previously, Housley served as CEO of several industry-leading companies, including Vigilent, Radius, and Glimmerglass, and served on the board of directors at Portrait Displays and Apton Biosystems.