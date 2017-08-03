InFocus, MultiTaction Partner on Visual Collaboration Solution

InFocus’s BigTouch interactive PC displays have been selected by MultiTaction, a provider of advanced data visualization and collaboration software solutions, to offer customers a single, large-screen, hardware and software solution for visual collaboration. This pairing takes the guesswork out of selecting a hardware display solution that works seamlessly with MultiTaction Canvus and Canvus Connect solutions, and offers customers advanced touchscreen display technology with a powerful on-board PC in a range of sizes.

“We recognize customers are looking for a total solution when it comes to solving a problem; they aren’t looking to source hardware and software piece-by-piece,” said Brady O. Bruce, InFocus CMO. “By pairing InFocus BigTouch with MultiTaction’s Canvus and Canvus Connect software solutions, customers get a superior, seamless total solution that delivers an extraordinary visual collaboration experience.”

The InFocus BigTouch combines the functionality of a tablet computer with a powerful Windows 10 Pro PC in a giant, capacitive touch experience for your shared work space. The on-board Windows PC has Intel Core i7 processing and solid-state hardware to run Windows apps in touch mode. With multiple touch points and projected capacitive touch technology, BigTouch is available in 57-inch and 65-inch models with 1080p or 70-inch and 85-inch models in native 4K.

“Canvus customers often look for a single-screen solution to operate our software in small and medium-sized meeting rooms. They need a product that’s seamless and reliable and enables them to quickly integrate solutions so they can focus on their work,” said Pete Malcolm, CEO, MultiTaction, “The InFocus BigTouch perfectly fits our customers’ needs because of the powerful integrated PC and it offers our customers choice depending on their room size and resolution requirements, with a large range of sizes.”

MultiTaction, which will do enterprise demos and seeding with InFocus hardware, offers its MT Canvus real-time collaboration software. Canvus helps visualize big data and encourages collaborative working. It enables multiple sources such as video feeds, web-based applications, and content from smart devices to run in parallel and remote users can share, manipulate, draw, and input information in real-time wherever they are based. These collaboration tools expedite communication, which means work gets done faster and more efficiently, one of the main reasons why users, including leading organizations such as IBM, Flex, and Columbia University Medical Center, rely on MultiTaction.

Both the InFocus BigTouch displays as well as MultiTaction Canvus and Canvus Connect are available now.