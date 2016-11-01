InfoComm’s Amanda Beckner Receives Education Award

At its annual Leading Learning Symposium, Tagoras, Inc. named the two inaugural recipients of its newly established Learning Business Leadership Award. The award was created in an effort to recognize leaders who are doing exemplary work in the area of continuing education, professional development, and lifelong learning.

Amanda Beckner

Amanda Beckner, vice president of learning for InfoComm International, received the award in recognition of her dedication to the ongoing development of her staff and leadership in building the capacity of InfoComm's learning and education business.

"For too many organizations, investments to develop staff skills and knowledge are an afterthought,” said Tagoras managing director Celisa Steele. “Amanda clearly recognizes that such investments are not optional in the learning landscape in which we all now live and work—they are in fact integral to leading a sustainable, forward-thinking business.”

"I am grateful to my InfoComm colleagues who do the work to make themselves more valuable to the association,” Beckner said in accepting the award. “And I'm thankful to Tagoras for being a key resource in our effort."

The other recipient, Josh Goldman, vice president of learning for the Ohio Society of CPAs, received the award in recognition of his efforts to discover new ways to provide value to learners and develop innovative educational offerings.

Tagoras plans to continue the Learning Business Leadership Award, announcing new recipients annually. "Amanda and Josh are both insightful leaders, who clearly set a strong example in their fields, and we were delighted to be able to highlight them as the first recipients of this award at the Leading Learning Symposium, which brings together learning leaders from a diverse range of organizations,” Steele said.