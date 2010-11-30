Prysm LPD Helps Create American Eagle Outfitters' Brand Experience in NYC

American Eagle Outfitters chose Prysm’s freeform display solution to transform its new flagship store in SoHo, NYC, marking the first retail installation of the Prysm Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) solution.

Using Prysm’s high-definition stackable display building blocks, AEO delivers unique brand imagery throughout the store. Multiple displays, each standing seven-feet tall, are arranged across the three-story, 24,000 square-foot retail space. There are three columns in the main entrance working as both window displays and in-store branding. Four columns are presented at the escalator gateways inviting customers to make the transition from each level of the store. And, since Prysm’s LPD technology is laser based, it uses far less energy and generates far less heat, reducing total cost of ownership and makes more efficient use of space best used for merchandise in a retail setting.