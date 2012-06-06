SunBriteTV Offers New Outdoor LCD TVs

- SunBriteTV is offering new Signature Seriesoutdoor LCD televisions, with models ranging from 32- to 65- inches.
- “Sports bring people together and a televised game can be an event to enjoy for family, friends, neighbors,” said Tom Dixon, VP of Marketing, SunBriteTV, “but the great outdoors in the summer time is just too good to resist. Now, consumers everywhere can enjoy the best of both worlds with our range of true outdoor televisions that bring the game, match or meet outdoors to where the party’s at.”
- “Entertaining should be simple and effortless,” said Dixon. “Consumers are looking beyond the nesting phenomenon and creating highly stylized, well-equipped patios, terraces and decks that include full kitchens, bars and seating areas that ensure the entire family or party will be together in the glory of the outdoors. By simply adding an outdoor TV, they no longer need to miss the big game and the outdoor space enables more sociable setting for grilling, lounging or enjoying the hot tub or pool.”
- SunBriteTV models can be installed virtually anywhere outdoors – on a wall, hung from a ceiling, or mounted on a pole near a patio, pool, deck or other location. Available in black, white, or silver finishes, and in screen sizes ranging from 32 to 55 inches, SunBriteTV offers two product ranges for consumers: its commercial-grade PRO series and a new, more affordable Signature series.
- Both PRO and Signature models are designed to resist rain, humidity, salt corrosion, dust, and insects; and are equipped with internal cooling systems to withstand outside temperatures up to 122 degrees. All models have special anti-glare screens, and are designed to deliver sharp, bright high-definition images in the outdoor environment. Every SunBrite TV includes a sealed wiring compartment to keep moisture out, powerful audio systems, and a weatherproof remote.