InfoComm Announces Center Stage Speaker Lineup

InfoComm International will debut Center Stage at InfoComm 2017, June 14–16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Center Stage will host a series of conversations among leading technology practitioners, users, researchers, and thinkers. These experts come from diverse fields that use AV technology to extend human capabilities.

“InfoComm is an environment for showcasing the best in AV solutions,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, senior vice president of expositions, InfoComm International. “This year, we designed Center Stage to be the platform on the trade show floor where thought leaders will share how AV is impacting their facet of the world.”

Sponsored by Samsung and Williams Sound, this program of creative dialog among innovators in entertainment, enterprise, healthcare, education, and hospitality will demonstrate how environmental design and technology integration can be optimized to achieve better experiences. The Center Stage session lineup includes:

•The Future of Programming

Kipp Bradford, research scientist at MIT Media Lab

•Saving Lives With AV Technology: The Frontier and Future of Healthcare

Dr. Thomas Osborne, director of medical informatics at Virtual Radiologic

•Immersive Content, Featuring Live VR 360 Capture and Streaming

Brian Dickson, director of video production at No Static AV

•Brave New Creative Services: Advertising Finally Understands Digital Signage

Rich Cannava, president and partner at The CSI Group

•Interface on Your Face: How User Interaction in VR/AR is Outpacing Visual Fidelity in Media Evolution

Daniel Burwen, creative director, Cognito

•What Still Doesn't Work at Work: When Dissatisfaction With Integrated Systems Leads to End-User AV Workarounds

Rob Badenoch, associate principal, TAD Associates

•Look Beyond the Bright, Shiny Box: Getting Past the Technology to Focus on Storytelling in Immersive Experiences

John Flores, co-founder and CEO, Britelite Immersive

“Center Stage was created to inspire our industry with what AV can really do,” said Rachel Bradshaw, director of expositions content, InfoComm International. “The diverse range of speakers will bring their unique perspectives to the stage, shedding light on how AV technology is advancing so many industries. The world of AV is a transformative industry, and these speakers will show you why.”

Center Stage will be located in Hall B of the Orange County Convention Center and is free to attend. There will be 25 sessions during the course of the three-day trade show, each lasting about 20 minutes. Select presentations will be recorded and shown throughout the day, with audio from Hearing Hotspot by Williams Sound. More speakers will be added to the Center Stage lineup. Check infocommshow.org/centerstage for the latest news.