SunBriteTV Reveals Signature Series 65-inch Model

- SunBriteTV revealed at InfoComm 2012 the availability of its Model SB-6560HD 65-inch Signature Series outdoor LCD TV.
- “The SB-6560HD is our biggest-ever TV, and was created to meet the growing consumer demand for larger screen sizes of outdoor TVs,” said Tom Dixon, vice president of marketing, SunBriteTV. “As part of our Signature Series, the SB-6560HD offers the ultimate in all-weather durability and features, along with exceptional picture quality and versatile installation options.”
- The SunBriteTV SB-6560HD features highly durable, powder-coated aluminum construction with an anti-reflective, UV-coated protective front glass that is built into the enclosure and located in front of the LED screen. The SB-6560HD resists moisture, rain, snow, dust, insects and temperature extremes from 24 degrees below zero to up to 122 degrees, and incorporates an internal climate control system with a filtered multi-fan airflow system. Its watertight, sealed pass-through cable entry system keeps cables dry and allows for easy installation.
- The TV includes a 20-watt detachable speaker module, is available in black, silver, and white finish, and comes with a moisture-resistant remote control.
- The SB-6560HD provides a full complement of audio, video and control connections including two HDMI inputs, component AV, S-Video and composite video inputs, an RF CATV/antenna connection, stereo audio inputs and a VGA computer input. The SB-6560HD also includes a coaxial digital audio output, a headphone jack and an RS-232C port and discrete IR input for integrated audio/video control systems.
- Like all SunBriteTV models, the SB-6560HD can be wall-, ceiling or pole-mounted. SunBriteTV offers a complete lineup of ceiling and articulating and tiltable wall mounts, as well as a deck/planter pole mount, a removable tabletop stand and a choice of dust covers.
- The SunBriteTV Model 65-inch Signature Line outdoor LCD TV is currently available at a suggested retail price of $5,995.00. The SB-6560HD is backed by a two-year warranty.