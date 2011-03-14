Christie Adds New Video Wall Controller

Cypress, CA--Christie has released the TVC-500 video wall controller and the RPMSP-D180U dual-lamp SXGA+ projection light engine, designed for high brightness, large-screen video wall applications.

The Christie TVC-500 controller is built for 24/7 applications, and capable of simultaneously managing and displaying a variety of source inputs across as many as 12 display screens. Running off Windows 7, the PC-based integrated platform is managed through Christie's MasterSuite Lite software. Up to 100 remote networked desktops can also display via high speed Gigabit Ethernet.

The TVC-500 controller is also compatible with and equipped to drive visuals to Christie's MicroTiles display tiles, which are installed in control rooms, high fashion shops, museums and broadcaster sets.