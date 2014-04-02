Wireless Ronin New COO and CFO

Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. has appointed John Walpuck as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Walpuck will succeed Darin McAreavey, who resigned as Chief Financial Officer effective as of the close of business on April 2, 2014. Mr. Walpuck brings nearly 20 years of diverse operational, financial and technology industry experience to Ronin. His directly related experience in the technology industry includes digital broadcasting, digital media monetization, and digital media services. He has served as an executive officer for publicly traded and privately held companies ranging in size from $25,000 in startup capital to over $20 billion in revenue. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago, is a Certified Management Accountant, Certified Public Accountant, and holds other professional certifications.

“John’s diverse background and experience perfectly align with our current needs and objectives. His financial and operational experiences speak for themselves. However, he has also demonstrated the ability to step outside those roles to help companies drive significant revenue growth,” noted Ronin’s president and CEO, Scott Koller. “Having the position of chief operating officer reestablished will also help support Wireless Ronin’s aggressive growth initiatives. In the near-term, he will be responsible for facilitating the integration of Broadcast International (BI), a transformative merger we expect to close this quarter.”Walpuck commented: “I am very excited to join Ronin at this pivotal stage of the company’s development, especially given the pending merger with Broadcast International. We believe that adding Broadcast’s technology to the RoninCast software platform will create the most comprehensive offering in the industry. It will also position the company to capitalize on additional technology and growth opportunities in the constantly evolving industry landscape.”