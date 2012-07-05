AVI-SPL Adds to Education Team

AVI-SPL has welcomed Kelly Derushia and David Lopez to its education team.



Kelly Derushia.

As Professional Development Curriculum Director, Derushia will assist K-12 school officials in 20 Florida counties from Marion to Collier matching their goals to technology products and applications. Derushia will oversee the development of professional development offerings to provide educators with the necessary skills to effectively integrate technology within their curriculum.With more than 10 years of teaching experience, Derushia has been honored with awards including Educator of the Week and Who's Who among American Teachers for five years straight. He's taken on leadership roles serving as principal of a private K-8 school and also served two years on the School Advisory Committee developing and evaluating the school improvement plan and annual school budget. In addition, Derushia has facilitated numerous professional development sessions and was a technology resource teacher for Hillsborough County Public Schools. As a facilitator for Dr. Jennifer King's Summer Technology Institute at Florida Southern College in 2011, Derushia put his SMART Exemplary Educator credentials in to action. Today, he is working towards his master's in business administration from the University of South Florida.



David Lopez.