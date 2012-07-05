AVI-SPL Adds to Education Team

AVI-SPL has welcomed Kelly Derushia and David Lopez to its education team.
Kelly Derushia.
As Professional Development Curriculum Director, Derushia will assist K-12 school officials in 20 Florida counties from Marion to Collier matching their goals to technology products and applications. Derushia will oversee the development of professional development offerings to provide educators with the necessary skills to effectively integrate technology within their curriculum.With more than 10 years of teaching experience, Derushia has been honored with awards including Educator of the Week and Who's Who among American Teachers for five years straight. He's taken on leadership roles serving as principal of a private K-8 school and also served two years on the School Advisory Committee developing and evaluating the school improvement plan and annual school budget. In addition, Derushia has facilitated numerous professional development sessions and was a technology resource teacher for Hillsborough County Public Schools. As a facilitator for Dr. Jennifer King's Summer Technology Institute at Florida Southern College in 2011, Derushia put his SMART Exemplary Educator credentials in to action. Today, he is working towards his master's in business administration from the University of South Florida.
David Lopez.
- David Lopez also joins the AVI-SPL team as education market manager. In this role, Lopez will provide technology solutions for K-12 schools in order to assist teachers with increasing student engagement in the classroom. He will be working closely with the following Southwest Florida Counties: Marion, Polk, Pasco, Hillsborough, Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Levy, and Sumter counties.
- Lopez began educating teachers and students at Shaw Elementary School in 2006. Lopez has also been recognized as a SMART Exemplary Educator and is a Microsoft Innovative Educator Master Trainer. The last two and a half years he has worked in the professional development department as a technology trainer for the eighth largest school district in the country, produced summer institutes for teachers to collaborate on technology integration and was the co-administrator for the district's professional development learning management system - Moodle. Currently, he is pursuing his master's degree in instructional design with an emphasis in e-Learning at the University of Central Florida.