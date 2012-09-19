Erin Bolton Receives International Business Awards

Erin Bolton, VP of strategic sales initiatives for Pivot Communications, was awarded two Bronze Stevies from the 9th annual International Business Awards (IBA) for Executive of the Year, Business Services and Executive of the Year, Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations.

Erin Bolton was recognized for innovative sales and marketing programs that help technology companies drive sales, maximize revenue and accelerate business growth during a challenging time in the audio visual industry.

"The caliber of the award recipients for the IBAs is extraordinary. Erin's achievements and experience have earned her a place in this elite group," said Jane Johnson, co-founder and managing partner of Pivot Communications.

Erin Bolton addressed the convergence convergence of AV and IT technologies with inventive marketing strategies to push products through the channel and get solutions into the hands of technology buyers more quickly. Pivot's unique sales and marketing campaigns not only created revenue-generating benefits for its clients but also delivered industry-exceeding results as well. The 2012 IBA program recognized Erin Bolton for her executive leadership and outstanding performance guiding the Pivot team to create growth in the AV and technology industries.

"I am honored to be recognized by the IBAs and could not have achieved these awards without the support of the Pivot Communications team," said Erin Bolton, co-founder and VP of strategic sales initiatives at Pivot Communications. "The International Business Awards program is highly respected and it's a privilege to receive these awards on behalf of Pivot Communications."

Finalists in the Executive of the Year categories included CEOs and managing directors from Accenture, Siemens, PGi, BMW, among others.

The IBAs are the world's premier business awards. The 2012 awards received more than 3,200 nominations from over 50 nations. Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process this year. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Seoul, South Korea on 15 October.

"Entries to the IBAs grew substantially this year," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "Despite slow economic conditions in much of the world, the quality of nominations was outstanding, demonstrating that there are many companies that are innovating and growing regardless."