Global Digital Retailing Research Center Names JCPenney Founding Member

The University of North Texas’ Global Digital Retailing Research Center, housed in the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism, says JCPenney, the apparel and home furnishing retailer, is the most recent founding member for the GDRCC–the first interdisciplinary center in the U.S. with a complete focus on digital retailing as a research hub and resource for the industry. As a founding member, JCPenney will have the opportunity to shape the path and priorities of the Center and provide shadowing and internship opportunities for students interested in experiencing real world digital challenges facing today’s global retailers.



"It is with great pride we add JCPenney to our roster of leadership for the GDRCC,” said Richard Last, senior director of GDRRC. “JCPenney has always understood the value of online retailing, pioneering the way for others to follow. We look forward to the Company’s contribution and knowledge share as they continue to innovate their digital platform to reach and inspire customers online and in-store,” he concluded.



With the rise in online retailing and the increased use of mobile devices and social media, JCPenney is committed to an omnichannel marketing discipline, which provides a more holistic approach toward reaching customers at any point in their path to purchase.



“We are excited to engage with the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism and look forward to addressing how consumers increasingly embrace digital technologies and devices in all stages of their buying journey,” stated Josh Friedman, vice president of digital commerce operations at JCPenney. “With our membership, we have the opportunity to mentor up-and-coming talent, learn from the center’s research initiatives and expose our executive leadership to trending digital solutions across customer touch points. We look forward to the collaboration among industry thought leaders, students and academia to explore how we can continue to evolve and deliver a seamless approach to the consumer experience through all available shopping channels,” he concluded.



Founding Members have the unique opportunity to share insights, serve as thought leaders and collaborate with fellow innovators to be the voice in the digital revolution transforming the economic and social fabric of the world around us. The strength of the program comes from the close collaboration between the GDRRC faculty and students and from the Founding Members. This interaction ensures the GDRRC works on solving problems that have a direct application within the retail and hospitality industry.