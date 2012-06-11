X2O Portal Supports OpenSplash

- X2O Media has announced that as part of its "Open Content Management Framework," the company has released an OpenSplash Player, which now fully integrates with the X2O Portal. X2O Media will be demonstrating the integration of the X2O Portal with OpenSplash in booth N1541 at InfoComm 2012.
- Supporting video walls, screen zoning with overlapping and depth order, and dynamic content, OpenSplash is a free, multiplatform, open-source media player designed to be driven by any network-based content management system. With the X2O Portal, OpenSplash users now have access to a user management system that allows digital signage network administrators to manage content from a browser-based interface, define user roles and permissions, and limit access to specific portal features, player locations, and content. The new combined solution supports most industry-standard formats and protocols such as HTTP, SSL, FTP, XML, and RSS.
- "We are excited to add OpenSplash to the rapidly growing list of third-party players supported by the X2O Portal," said X2O Media President and CEO David Wilkins. "For network operators, having a variety of players all controlled from one central content management system significantly reduces operating costs, while providing a wide variety of display solutions."
- For more information: www.x2omedia.com
Topics