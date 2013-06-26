RMG Enterprise Solutions President Announces Retirement

- Charles Ansley has announced his plan to retire from his position as President, RMG Enterprise Solutions, effective July 12th, 2013. Mr. Ansley served as Chief Executive Officer of Symon Communications from 2002 until its acquisition by RMG Networks earlier this year.
- Mr. Ansley will provide transitional services to RMG Networks through the end of the year. RMG plans to align the role and structure of the office of President, Enterprise Solutions to best meet the needs of its growth initiatives.
- "Charles's career spans senior leadership roles at IBM, AT&T, EDS and most recently as CEO of Symon Communications. Charles was instrumental in orchestrating the combination of Symon and RMG, and we are thankful for his leadership during the post-merger integration period," said Garry McGuire, Chief Executive Officer, RMG Networks.
- "I am proud of our team's accomplishments over the past 11 years that have made RMG Enterprise Solutions the digital signage partner to nearly 70% of the Fortune 500," said Mr. Ansley. "I am sincerely grateful for the support I've received from the RMG management team, our customers and our employees around the globe. My heart is with the company and I will always be a fan and shareholder of RMG."
