IBC2017 Demo to Feature VR360 Streaming With Tiled Video, 3D Audio

A collaboration between audio experts DTS; Tiledmedia, a provider of low-latency delivery of high-resolution video content to consumer devices; and Viaccess-Orca, a provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience, will produce a demonstration of a solution for providing VR360 audio and video for VR/AR via streaming media at IBC2017, September 15-19 in Amsterdam.

The collaborative solution can be deployed across current workflows to stream premium VR360 content to mobile devices, anywhere. Viaccess-Orca will offer demos of this new VR streaming solution in Hall 1, Stand 1.A51 throughout the show.

The Viaccess-Orca "VO Player" uses the Tiledmedia ClearVR video SDK and the DTS audio for VR SDK to deliver high-resolution VR experiences at less than a quarter the bitrate of legacy VR streaming methods with high-quality, directional 3D audio rendering that gives the benefits of higher-order ambisonics (HOA) without needing to produce an HOA signal and carry it through the entire workflow. This offers an enhanced experience, yet maintains a backward-compatible core that works with millions of deployed VR devices.

DTS audio solutions for VR enable content providers and broadcasters to deliver hi-resolution, immersive, 3D audio in a VR environment on any device that supports streaming.

"Our integrated VR solution with Tiledmedia and Viaccess-Orca further illustrates the value of a best-in-class approach, combining the technology know-how of industry specialists," said David McIntyre, senior vice president, strategy and standards at Xperi. "Together we are pushing the envelope to enable premium video experiences in VR by optimally combining clear, precise 3D audio with high-resolution video."

"We are pleased to see our revolutionary ClearVR tiled streaming technology combined with highly realistic immersive audio for a great user experience, brought together in an offering that can be deployed to existing devices over today's networks," said Rob Koenen, co-founder and chief business officer of Tiledmedia.

"Partnering with DTS and Tiledmedia allows us to provide an advanced framework with our VO Player to enable premium video experiences in VR360," said Alain Nochimowski, EVP innovation at Viaccess-Orca. "These experiences are monetizable through content protection or advanced data analytics."

This VR solution currently enables distribution to existing Android devices. It is extremely bandwidth-efficient, scalable, and compatible with modern HTTP distribution, and no special servers or edge processing are required.

The demo at IBC2017 features content from Jaunt VR, titled "Fuerza Imprevista," with songs from Latin Grammy award winners Mariachi Flor De Toloache, with the audio mix by EccoVR.