IAVI Opens New Distribution Center in the Midwest

International Audio Video Inc. (IAVI), a global distributor of professional AV products and solutions, has opened a new distribution center in Indianapolis, IN.

The new state-of-the-art facility will expand IAVI’s capabilities and provides customers with faster, more centralized order fulfillment. In addition to expanding IAVI’s reach, the new distribution center boasts larger inventory levels, thereby increasing IAVI’s product selections from many of the top brands in the industry.

“We are constantly looking for ways to take customer service to the next level and this new facility is a demonstration of that effort. It’s also a testament to how fast we are growing and how much our customers appreciate what we are doing in the AV world. This is our way of letting them know we are invested in the idea of mutual growth and the concept of a one-stop shop... the new distribution center just means we can get it to you faster!" said Michael Arencibia of IAVI operations.

According to a press release, IAVI has experienced record results over the last four quarters. This new facility will be instrumental in meeting the demands of IAVI’s current and future growth.

“This is an exciting time for IAVI. We continue to add significant resources to operations and infrastructure designed for accelerated growth. It’s our coworkers though, that are our strongest asset. It’s their continued dedication to excellence and passion to go over and above that continues to propel IAVI forward,” said IAVI vice president of business development and marketing Michael Soch.