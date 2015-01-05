IAVI Launches Interactive Product Guide

International Audio Video Inc. (IAVI) has released its Winter Interactive Product Guide. This interactive tool offers dealers and resellers worldwide access to our manufacturer product information, product PDFs, white papers, case studies, and videos. Users will also enjoy the added feature of click for quote at each product, where quote requests can be submitted with the touch of a finger or click of a button.

The new Interactive, Digital Product Guide is available online and as an application in the Apple, Kindle, and Google Play Stores.

IAVI’s 2014 Interactive Product Guide replaces the printed catalog of years past, furthering IAVI’s Go Green initiative, and with a scheduled quarterly refresh the shelf-life far surpasses any printed guide.

“IAVI is very excited to offer this new tool to our customers and manufacturers. Our dealers will have at their fingertips instant access to product specs and supporting information. This will be especially important while in the field. Manufacturers will be able to maintain fresh content through our quarterly refresh program. IAVI’s goal is to continually provide the best experience for our customers and manufacturers. This new tool helps us keep that commitment," said Michael Soch, Senior Vice President Corporate Development and Marketing.