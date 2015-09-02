IAVI Expands to the West With New Distribution Center

International Audio Visual Inc. (IAVI) has opened a new distribution center in Salt Lake City, UT. The facility will serve as a strategic hub for customers in the Western U.S. and enable IAVI to service 97% of the country with two-day delivery via standard transit ground.

“IAVI’s growth over the past 18 months is a direct result of the support and loyalty of our customers," said Michael Arencibia, IAVI operations. "We are thrilled that we can now service almost 100% of the contiguous United States with 2-day shipping, and our West Coast customers will now enjoy the same fast and efficient service as our Midwest and East Coast customers."

The new facility in Utah will be instrumental in meeting the demands of IAVI’s current and future growth, according to the company.

“One of the most rewarding things about a fast-growing company is the opportunity to bring new jobs across the country," said Michael Soch, senior vice president of corporate development and marketing. "We’re happy to share that over the last 18 months we have increased the number of coworkers by 55%. IAVI’s distribution center expansion into the West is critical to our success and will be instrumental in meeting the demands of current and future growth. Our commitment to growing our customers’ and partners’ business by making Pro AV distribution simple is but one of the many reasons why we were included on INC.5000’s list of America’s fastest growing private companies in 2015.”

The new IAVI Distribution Center is located at 720 S Gladiola Street, Suite C, Salt Lake City, UT 84104.