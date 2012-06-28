AVTEQ Acquires Three Furniture Companies

- Videoconferencing and telemedicine cart manufacturer AVTEQ (avteq.net) has finalized its acquisition of San Antonio-based furniture maker KLN Steel Products and its two sister companies, Dehler Manufacturing and Furniture by Thurston. With this acquisition, AVTEQ will significantly expand its U.S. manufacturing capacity and increase revenue to a projected 60 million.
- "We're excited about the acquisition," said John O'Donnell, AVTEQ vice president. "We're in similar business, so it makes sense for our growth."
- KLN Steel Products was established more than 40 years ago in San Antonio and manufactures furniture for the institutional metal dormitory market. Furniture by Thurston was founded in 1980 in Grass Valley, CA, and manufactures furniture for the commercial wood market. They each have a great reputation with customers in their respective markets and AVTEQ is excited to apply its special style of innovation and flexibility to both companies.