20 Years Of Sennheiser Canada

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA—Incorporated in 1991 with just seven employees and a vision to become the premium audio solutions brand in Canada, Sennheiser continues to provide highly innovative products and market leading support to a broad range of customers. The company, still situated in its original location just outside Montreal, now employs 45 people across three business units.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA—The Allure of the Seas is outfitted with the first 3D digital cinema theater installation on a new cruise ship, leveraging Royal Caribbean’s alliance with DreamWorks Animation to showcase first-run movies produced by the company. Barco’s DP2K 20-C digital cinema projector, featuring Texas Instruments’ DLP Cinema technology, will present 2D and 3D movies in the ship’s 1,400-seat main theater.

Starin Makes Executive Moves

CHESTERTON, IN—Starin has shifted leadership into new team roles. Neal Weber has been promoted to vice president, sales management. Tom Ostermann has been promoted to vice president, sales systems. Bill Mullin moves to an executive vice president position for all sales and marketing activities. Bill Pak is a counterpart as executive vice president of finance and operations.

Delta AV Relocates

GRESHAM, OR—After 14 years at its Milwaukie location, Delta AV has moved into a new building at 2450 NW Eleven Mile Avenue, Gresham, OR, 97030. The company can now be reached at 503.907.0137. The new space is conveniently located near the Portland airport.