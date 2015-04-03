How It’s Done: Indoor Wireless Ethernet Bridging

There is no denying that solid Wi-Fi connectivity plays a pivotal role in every single aspect of an individual’s personal and professional life, including AV. It’s important to get the right strategy and equipment to create a wireless infrastructure in your facility

Many tech managers in higher ed, the enterperise, government, convention centers, and other markets are exploring wireless bridges for better wireless connectivity. A wireless Ethernet bridge converts a wired device for computer network usage and operations. Ethernet bridges and USB adapters together sometimes are known as media adapters. Network bridges are essentially the computer networks, and these devices enable Wi-Fi connections by making use of Ethernet or the USB of the physical media.

With the help of a wireless Ethernet bridge, which work well as adapters between devices, a facility manager can support gaming consoles, video recorders, and other Ethernet-based devices.

Here are the basic characteristics of Ethernet bridging:

• In order to function well, the true indoor wireless bridge devices do not need the driver software installations, as just the basic, simplified installations also work well.

• Network settings for different devices like WET54G, for example, can easily be derived from a browser-based and administrative interface as well.

• In the case of the USB adapters, these bridges can easily draw their power from the main cable that is connected to the host device itself, and they do require a specific power over Ethernet (otherwise known as PoE) converter to make this process work.

• Wireless bridges perform the function of linking two or more networking segments itself, but it is done with the help of Wi-Fi and not a wired link; data-transfer facilities and connectivity are thus achieved with this link.

Setting up a vast wireless network for corporate environment, or even personal usage, requires myriad networking devices to be installed. These all must function precisely in sync. Wireless access points and wireless bridges are two such vital devices in the setup process and indoor wireless Ethernet bridge is what constitutes connectivity with the wireless access point to ensure functioning of multiple networks.

A combination of wireless bridges and access points is increasing in popularity and these devices often offer both multiple device connections and bridging. Choose the highest data transmission device with the feature set that meets your organization’s needs.

Matt Nelsen is the CEO of AvaLAN Wireless. He brings more than 20 years of wireless technology business experience. He has also helped to introduce a number of wireless industry first-to-market products.