Casio GREEN SLIM Line Add Four 3000 Lumens Projectors

Casio America has expanded the company’s GREEN SLIM Projector line with four new models: XJ-A255V, XJ-A250, XJ-A155V and XJ-A150. Earlier this year, Casio announced the creation of the world’s first mercury-free, laser and LED Hybrid Light Source, capable of high-brightness projection for use in next-generation projectors. Developed under the company’s “clean and green” concept, the new projectors eliminate the need for mercury bulbs with the production of a long-lasting light source. The new models boast 3,000 lumens, making them the brightest mercury lamp free projectors available and suitable for a variety of applications including business, education, digital signage, home entertainment and gaming.

The new XJ-A255V, XJ-A250, XJ-A155V and XJ-A150 models further demonstrate Casio’s investment in earth-friendly, low cost of ownership projection while upholding Casio’s reputation for quality and ease of use. The GREEN SLIM models shine brighter, offering clear, crisp picture quality that enhances lessons in the classroom, meetings in the boardroom and gaming in the living room.

While utilizing the GREEN SLIM line, users will encounter a better projection experience thanks to the many benefits of Casio’s innovative Hybrid Light Source technology. The GREEN SLIM line reduces operating costs and eliminates the time and effort involved in lamp replacements while maintaining clear, high-quality images over an extended period of time.

“Casio is proud to build on the GREEN SLIM line of mercury-free projectors with the addition of the 3,000 lumen models,” said Frank Romeo, vice president of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “The additions demonstrate the advancements of technology and convey Casio’s commitment to establishing the CASIO Hybrid Light source as the industry’s premier solid state lighting solution.”

Several new Casio GREEN SLIM Projectors are available including two models with native WXGA resolution at 1280 x 800 pixels (16:10) and additional USB-enabled models that can project without a PC or communicate wirelessly with PCs. The USB-enabled GREEN SLIM models include the wireless adapter and can be wirelessly connected with up to 32 Windows computers simultaneously with up to 4 Window PC’s displayed on screen at one time.