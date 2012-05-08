RelampIt Holds Bulk Sales Event

RelampIt is hosting a bulk sales event during the month of May, offering distributors and dealers the opportunity to stock up on a variety of replacement projector lamps at low prices.

RelampIt offers professional AV dealers, integrators and AV end users, high quality alternatives to new projector lamps and replacement bulbs. Relamping provides clients an environmentally responsible options to purchasing costly new replacement projector lamps, according to the company, reducing waste and cost.

RelampIt is listing much of its overstock items at low prices when 5 or more lamps are purchased in a single transaction. RelampIt is also backing sales made during this event with a 90-day warranty, from installation.

Visit relampit.com to see the list of lamps available during the limited time sales event, or contact sales@relampit.com to discuss quantity and cost with sales representatives.