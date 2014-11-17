Hosa Technology Launches Pro Cables

The What: Hosa Technology launched the latest line expansion to its Hosa Pro line of cables. The new Hosa Pro Breakouts make the process of interfacing consumer audio products with professional equipment easier than ever. With Hosa Pro Breakouts, any consumer audio product equipped with a stereo minijack output can seamlessly be interfaced with professional units sporting quarter-inch Tip/Sleeve, XLR, or even RCA connectors.



Hosa Pro Breakouts

The What Else: Hosa Pro Breakouts are available in three configurations. The 3.5 mm TRS (tip/ring/sleeve) to dual RCA option—identified as the HMR-000Y Series—is ideal for DJ mixers or home stereo systems. The 3.5 mm TRS to dual 1/4-inch TS (tip/sleeve) breakout, identified as the HMP-000Y Series, can be plugged into patch bays or a mixer’s phone inputs. The third category, the 3.5 mm TRS to dual XLR3M breakout, known as the HMX-000Y Series, is ideal for connecting into discrete channels on a professional mixer or similar interface.

As users of Hosa cable products have come to expect, the new Pro Breakouts line is manufactured from the finest materials. All three configurations utilize nickel-plated REAN connectors (a brand of Neutrik AG, the industry's connectivity leader) for efficient signal transfer and durability. Equally notable, these cables sport 24 AWG Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors for enhanced signal clarity and 90% OFC spiral shields for a higher signal to noise ratio. These materials, combined with Hosa’s world-class workmanship, result in truly superior cable products designed to provide exceptional audio performance and years of trouble-free use.

Jose Gonzalez, Hosa Technology’s product manager, commented on the company’s new Pro Breakout cables, “The growth of portable audio products such as iPods, smartphones, and tablets has changed the requirements of live audio. Even in the most professional live audio and studio setups, people frequently need the ability to add a consumer media player into the mix. When this situation arises, they need to be able to count on the cable they’re about to patch in. Hosa Pro Breakouts make trusting one’s cable easy. All three configurations make the process of interfacing consumer audio products with professional gear quick and seamless.”