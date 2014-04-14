Honeywell Adds 14 Cameras to IP-Ready Line

The What: Honeywell has added 14 HD and mega pixel IP models to its line of equIP Series cameras.

Honeywell's equIP Series of IP-ready products include box cameras, IR indoor domes, and rugged domes, which integrate with Honeywell and third-party NVRs for complete video management.

The What Else: The equIP Series S is a family of IP-ready products, including box cameras, IR indoor domes, and rugged domes, which integrate with Honeywell and third-party NVRs for complete video management. The new cameras deliver full HD video with 720p, 1080p, 3MP or 5MP resolution for applications from small convenience and retail all the way up to large systems for campus or city surveillance. All of the cameras feature on-board SD card storage to help prevent video loss by storing locally when communication to the NVR or video service is off-line. The equIP Series S features P-Iris that enables sharper images with better clarity and contrast by optimizing the depth of field and sensitivity most suited to any application.

The Why: "Expanding our portfolio allows the equIP Series to truly offer an IP video solution for every installation,” said Chris Koetsier, director of product marketing, Honeywell Security Group. “equIP series is ONVIF Profile S compatible, providing open, broad, third-party integration.”

The Bottom Line: The new cameras enhance Honeywell’s growing line of IP video technologies, allowing dealers to provide a complete end-to-end solution.