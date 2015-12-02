Holovis Launches 3D Media Dome at IAAPA 2015

Holovis Attractions has developed a unique 12 person 3D interactive real-time gaming experience running in a 360-degree dome projected at 4K resolution. This takes immersion to a whole new level of intensity, taking people on a journey through a series of different worlds chosen by the riders in real-time.

The Crimson Wing 3D experience in actionThe new attraction debuted at IAAPA Attractions Expo, the attractions industry’s leading trade show. Crimson Wing is a highly versatile solution that can be installed in a new or existing facility in a fixed, seat-based immersive theatre configuration, as a dark ride, or as part of a full media coaster. The unique gameplay of Crimson Wing provides park designers with a new set of tools for customization and personalization.

“Our talented group of in-house artists and media producers joined forces with our game-engine programmers and attraction engineers to create the immersive and exciting world of Fortuna Prime,” said CEO of Holovis, Stuart Hetherington.

“Traditionally interactive experiences at theme parks haven’t taken place in dome structures due to the complexity of accurately mapping across the curved surface. Our focus is now on utilizing real time media to drive the future of attractions. By incorporating elements such as interactivity you create a more engaging and flexible attraction which increases ride repeatability by giving guests a different experience each time, depending on the path they choose to take. This concept is a real game changer for the industry.”

The visual part of the experience is brought to life by using four Barco F85 projectors. These compact, high performance, three-chip DLP projectors can deliver active and passive 3D up to 120 Hz, making them ideal for immersive applications, ensuring all 12 guests in the 10 meter dome have the optimal viewing experience.