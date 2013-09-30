Barco and projectiondesign Launch Single-Chip ReaLED Projector

The What: Barco has introduced a new single-chip LED FL33 projector that is designed to offer the training, simulation and visitor attraction industries an affordable yet durable high-quality product. The FL33 will be presented to audiences across several industry events in the coming months.

The What Else: “The FL33 benefits from our second generation LED illumination technology, and is based on our FL32 platform,” said Kristian Kolstad, Director of Product Management at Barco. “The projector can generate up to 1,000 lumens brightness, making it one of the brightest LED projectors in our portfolio. We are committed to ensure a low total cost of ownership and a high return on investment for our customers with this projector.”

By combining projectiondesign’s solid state ReaLED technology with Texas Instruments’ single-chip DLP technology, the FL33 offers 100,000 hours service life. Designed for multi-channel systems, it is suited for mission-critical applications, such as 24/7 process control monitoring, visualization and simulation. Also, visitor attractions such as planetariums, domes, small enclosed environments and level D flight simulators for both civil and military aviation can benefit from FL33’s flexibility.

Not relying on any lamps or consumables, the FL33 comes with a low maintenance cost. The absence of lamps also means that the projector can be placed in any orientation angle. The projector’s uptime is increased by the fact that it shows no color degradation and requires virtually no recalibration.

The 1,920 x 1,200 or 1,080p native resolution and adjustable Smear Reduction Processing (SRP) are designed to guarantee crisp and smooth imagery for all types of fast moving images. The RealColor technology allows viewers to enjoy unique color matching capabilities. A range of high-quality glass lenses offers customers image performance with flexibility to adapt the system to their specific needs.