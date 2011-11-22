Scala to Power In-Store Sales Tools

The Italian real estate and interior design company Quality Living has chosen Scala to power the digital communication network in the company’s concept store, located in the historical city center of Verona.

The concept store is part of Quality Living’s new communication strategy, because it serves as a central point of reference for all of the company’s offerings, ranging from the interior and exterior design of high-end real estate to the actual construction and trade of the buildings and houses.

The concept store consists of four large shop floors with a dedicated design theme per floor. The communication messaging on all floors is conveyed to the shoppers by using various screens and Scala software. The architects and designers of the concept store worked closely together with Scala Certified Partner Konvergence to make the screen communication network an integral part of the store.

“We were familiar with the capabilities of the Scala Software from projects and events for which we used Scala in the past around the world,” said Paolo Zanza, one of the founders of Quality Living. “We need to interact with our audience and we need a tool to help us with our in-house sales initiatives. Scala is clearly the best solution for this purpose and covers all requirements that we have for our signage system.”

Nine Scala player licenses are used to manage the 17 shop screens. Three 46” LCD screens in the shop window attract people who pass by the store. In the entrance area a 3x3 ultra slim bezel video wall of 46” screens displays what Quality Living has to offer. A 50” plasma screen, in the first theme lounge, completes the digital communication network on the ground floor. On the first floor a chef’s cooking lesson in the “kitchen area” is recorded via an IP streaming based camera installation. The output stream is part of the content loops of the other screens in the shop.

On the second floor the Easy Home collection of Quality Living is showcased via a 40” LED screen and a totem installation with a build-in 50” display in portrait mode. The “luxury living room” area on the 3rd floor houses a 50” plasma display and a totem installation with a build-in 50” display to emphasize the Prestige Collection.

All screen content is created with the Scala Designer software. The content in the “living room areas” is interactive and functions as a sales tool for Quality Living; by using a remote control, a sales person can navigate through the menus on the screens. The usage of a remote control solution, instead of a touch screen, enables the sales person to sit down with a customer on a comfortable couch to give advice on the product lines, allowing for a more in depth conversation.

“The Scala software has enabled us to install and create all the technological ideas we were looking for and we are very satisfied about the diverse functionalities and stability of the platform,” said Mario Sebrigoli, Vice President of Quality Living. “The most important aspect though is that we are sure that Scala is ready to also serve for our future plans. We are already thinking about new developments and integrations to improve our sales results and our customer experience. Integrations with QR code, RFID and Near Field Communication technology and Smartphone applications are things we already have on our radar and we know for sure that Scala will support us during our way to even more success.”