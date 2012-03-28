Stampede Offers Free Display Promotion

Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. is introducing its “Spring Ahead” display promotion, offering dealers a free 70-inch film screen, retail value of $1,199, with every integration projector they purchase between now and the end of April 2012.

According to Stampede president Kevin Kelly, “Stampede offers the largest selection of digital signage solutions in North America. In fact, we offer the best commercial and consumer flat panels, digital signage displays, projectors, display and projector mounts, projection screens, cables and connectivity devices from over 100 of the world’s top ProAV manufacturers. When it comes to product selection you can never be too big. With our experienced support staff ready to help every dealer determine the ideal solution for each job, our extensive product catalog ensures that every customer’s needs are exceeded. With Stampede, dealers get more selection, more knowledge and more jobs won.”

Stampede carries solutions from Atlona, BenQ, BrightSign, Buhl, Canon, Casio, Chief, Christie, Da-Lite, Draper, Epson, Gefen, Hall Research, Hitachi, Horizon Touch Display, InFocus, Intelix, JVC, Kramer, LG, Mustang, Mitsubishi, NEC, Next Window, OmniMount, Optoma, Panasonic, Peerless, Perfect Path, Planar, Primeview, Projection Screens LTD, Rise Vision, Samsung, Screen Innovations, Severtson, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, Vision, and more than 100 other manufacturers. Stampede is currently in negotiations with several leading solutions providers for the digital signage market, and will release details shortly.

“This growing market offers our dealers a tremendous opportunity to generate new business that will also increase sales in all of the peripheral and accessory categories that complement digital signage. By creating special events that allow architects, interior designers and K-12 educators to visit our tour’s show floor, we are helping our dealers reach new markets and allowing more technology buyers to view manufacturers’ top products than ever before.”