High End Systems' Lights Motley Crüe Farewell Tour - Other Events

High End Systems’ lighting products have been featured at several events around the world in recent months. Here is an overview of some of the latest places to use High End Systems’ fixtures.

SHAPESHIFTERs Elevate Motley Crüe Farewell Tour

The marathon Motley Crüe Farewell Tour has been going on for 18 months, and will conclude with the band playing their final show in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. For the last legs of the tour, production company Christie Lites added High End Systems’ SHAPESHIFTERs to the show.



High End Systems' SHAPESHIFTER C1 is being used at Motley Crüe's Farewell Tour

"We discussed possibility of adding SHAPESHIFTER C1's to the Motley Crüe design, soon after we put SolaSpots on Imagine Dragons,” said Lighting Designer Sooner Routhier. “It's a great showcase for SHAPESHIFTERs on the road, because Motley Crüe needs a fixture like that. It's a big powerful wash light that can deliver some cool effects - so that every song can have something different going on with the wash lights. It seemed to be the perfect marriage, and they're working perfectly out there."

"Sooner did the initial lighting design when we started in June of 2014, and we've been progressing along since then,” said Matt Mills, lighting director and programmer. “Production Manager Robert Long and I decided we needed to sort out a new design as we were hitting some of the same markets, so we started piecing elements together when we were touring Japan and Australia earlier this year. Sooner approached us about the possibility of adding 40 SHAPESHIFTERs to the rig. I started programming them into the plot - and they work great in the rig. They blow everybody away; I get more and more people coming up to me after the show saying 'what the hell was that'?

4Wall NY Adds HES SolaSpot Pro 1500 To Rental Inventory

During the LDI trade show in Las Vegas, 4Wall Entertainment Lighting augmented its New York rental inventory with the purchase of 24 High End Systems SolaSpot Pro 1500 fixtures. Promoted as 'ALL ABOUT LED', High End's display at the event featured a family of LED based automated luminaires.

"Our new white LED engine products have the same lumen output as 1200 / 1500 watt metal halide fixtures,” said Bobby Hale, High End Systems Business Development Manager. “The SolaSpot Pro 1500 outputs 20,000 lumens and consumes 50% less energy than the metal halide equivalent. With zero lamp replacement costs along with the four fast and accurate framing shutters, the total cost of owning and operating the unit is a key selling point of the fixture. Also, the super flat projection optics makes for excellent pattern projection and stunning even aerial beam work."

HOG FACTOR Champs Weigh In On Inaugural Lighting Design Competition

At LDI trade show in Las Vegas, the LD team from Carnegie Mellon University won the High End Systems' first HOG FACTOR lighting competition. Patrick Hayes and Alex Stevens from Carnegie Mellon each won a Hog4 console as well as a $20,000 scholarship for the University and a Hedge Hog 4x console. Industry professionals Vicki Claiborne, Schott Chemeleski, Marian Sandberg and Marty Postma were on hand to judge the contest.

With the contest behind them, the winners reflected on their HOG FACTOR experiences.

"The competition was a fantastic opportunity to learn a console that I would probably otherwise never had access to while at school,” said Patrick Hayes. “The HES staff were warm and supportive, and I was very impressed by how user-friendly and intuitive the platform is. The experience and exposure the competition gave me has already helped open doors; I am now in contact with several designers that I met while attending LDI, and coordinating assistant design projects. My new Hedgehog is already in use in the show I am currently designing. I cannot thank High End Systems and CSI Leasing enough for the fantastic opportunity."

Hog Consoles Control Gala For China's Commemorations of WWII 70th Anniversary



HOG consoles helped provide the lighting effects for the 70th anniversary celebration of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War

On September 3rd, a grand cultural gala themed 'Victory and Peace' was held as part of China's commemorations of the 70th anniversary of victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The victory was celebrated with sound and lighting production. High End Systems HOG consoles delivered lighting effects to the event.