H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of AVI-SPL

AVI-SPL is hopeful that it’s relationship with H.I.G. will better position the company for opportunities in the growing collaboration solutions markets and to meet the demands of enterprise clients seeking global standards and delivery platforms.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the AVI-SPL has 1,500 employees throughout 35 locations worldwide, with 29 offices in the US and 6 internationally (Canada, UK, and UAE). The Company’s extensive office footprint has supported the completion of over 35,000 AV and video collaboration deployments since 2008 in over 101 countries. A diverse array of clients rely on AVI-SPL to design, engineer and integrate increasingly complex collaboration solutions and to support their systems with maintenance, on-site staff, and cloud-based managed services.

“AVI-SPL is the established market leader in the AV systems and collaboration solutions market and we look forward to supporting the continued expansion of the company's service offering and geographic footprint,” commented Richard Stokes, managing director at H.I.G. Capital.

Todd Ofenloch, another managing director at H.I.G. Capital added, “AVI-SPL is exceptionally well positioned for continued growth, driven by the critical nature of its solutions within increasingly tech-enabled work spaces. We are excited to work with the company to take the business to the next level.”

“We’re proud to partner with H.I.G. Capital, a highly respected firm that is aligned with AVI-SPL’s vision of the future and the strategic plan to get there,” said John Zettel, AVI-SPL’s CEO, “AVI-SPL continues to distinguish itself through the rapidly growing collaboration solutions space. Together with H.I.G. Capital, our potential for accelerated growth to meet the needs of tomorrow’s enterprise clients is limitless.”