HES and AED Distribution Expand Partnership

High End Systems, a Barco company, and AED Distribution have agreed to further expand their existing partnership from the European Master Distributorship of High End Systems products to South-Europe, Scandinavia and Africa.

HES and AED Distribution partnership

After the strategic decision to professionalize the sales of High End products in Europe through the concept of Master Distribution, AED Distribution was appointed as European Master Distributor as of January 1st, 2014. That partnership included most of the European countries , incl. Russia, Turkey and Ukraine and is now expanded outside of the European territory. Not only will AED Distribution serve as Master Distributor for all European countries – now also serving the Scandinavian countries, Portugal, Italy, and Greece - but it will also take its first steps in the African continent, assuming distribution responsibilities for all of Africa.

Fast availability of HES products via centralized stock

High frequency of product trainings at various locations, for both basic and advanced knowledge levels

Experienced team of product specialists at AED group and at High End Systems for product and show support

Centralized after-sales service via AED Repair, the Technical Service and

Maintenance Center of the AED group

Tailor-made financial solutions via AED Lease

Important Back-up stock consoles in dry-hire via the AED Rent network



Renaat De Wilde, VP Sales WW for High End Systems comments, "AED Distribution has, in 2014, again proven to be a professional and proactive Master Distributor for most of the European countries. AED has been able to assure a high level of response for professional sales, service, training, demos, local warehousing and financing. Moreover their state of the art facilities in Willebroek and Lint, Belgium offer customers a centralized hub with strong proximity to all European customers. We are pleased that AED has now committed to expand this professional level of service throughout all of Europe and Africa. We are very much looking forward to a successful expansion of the relationship with the AED group which will greatly contribute to the growth that High End Systems has been experiencing."

"We are very happy to further expand our business and territory for a brand that delivers state of the art products like High End Systems", adds Hans Vanderheijden, Managing Director at AED Distribution. "AED Distribution is committed to offer a toolbox of solutions to support the sales of High End Systems lighting consoles, fixtures and media servers. Not only is this of great advantage for our entire distribution network, but in the end it also benefits the end-user. Just a few of the possibilities are financing via AED Lease, trade-in actions via AED Second Hand, rental support and try-and-buy-offers via AED Rent, which enable AED to offer much more than just a well-respected product."

AED Distribution has been working intensively to build its network of European sub-distributors in 2014 and has established a relationship with AC Entertainment Technologies Ltd. (UK), Interlight (NL), Eclalux (FR), Preworks (Austria & Germany), LMP (Germany), SIM (Russia), Elit (Turkey), Eventech (Estonia), Company NA Stage & Light (Latvia), Prolight (Poland), DB Technolight (Romania), Entertainment Equipment Supplies – E.E.S. (Spain), Ogmios (Lithuania), and T-Servis Import (Czech Republic). The company will now focus to expand its sub-distributor network to an EMEA level with the appointment of other local companies.

To support this effort, 2 new colleagues will join the AED Distribution team as of the 1st of January 2015:

Constantinos Vonofakidis, having worked at High End Systems for 2 years, will continue its role as Regional Sales Manager.

Tania Lesage, also currently employed at High End Systems, will make the move to AED Distribution as High End Systems Brand Manager and will play a key role in creating and monitoring the conditions under which the High End Systems brand achieves success in the marketplace.