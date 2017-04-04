Herman to Distribute Denon Professional

Herman has entered into a distribution partnership with Denon Professional, a provider of premium solutions for the professional AV market.

“We are excited to partner with Denon Professional,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “Their products are well known in the industry, and they are the leader in playback technology. The Denon Pro partnership provides us with an important product category to further deliver value and benefit to our integrator partners.”

“We are delighted to partner with Herman as a national distributor,” said Paul Jenkins, vice president, Denon-Marantz-Rane Professional Products. “Herman has an impeccable reputation for providing service, unique value, and support to the AV industry. Denon Professional products will now be more accessible than ever to our contractors and integrators. We are confident that this partnership will expand our reach and enable us to better serve our customers.”