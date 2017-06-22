Herman to Distribute Community Professional Loudspeakers

Herman Pro AV has entered into a distribution partnership with Community Professional Loudspeakers.

“We are very excited to partner with Community,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “Their products make them a leader in high-performance loudspeakers, and they provide us with a significant addition to our product offering. The Community partnership is a strategic one that enables us to further deliver value and benefit to our integrator partners.”

“Community is proud to partner with Herman Pro AV to provide the industry’s best installation loudspeaker solutions,” said Steve Young, Community’s director of North America sales. “This is an exciting collaboration between Herman’s value-added services and Community’s product diversity, design, and technical support which will greatly benefit our collective customer base.”