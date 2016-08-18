Herman Integration Services Earns Crestron Services Provider Designation

Herman has been designated a certified Crestron Services Provider (CSP).

Crestron Services Providers are programmers who are certified by Crestron. After intensive training, these programmers have more proficiency with Crestron than other contractors and can bring a powerful skillset to any AV project.

“This new designation, CSP, shows our commitment to training our team and the value we bring to AV systems integrators,” said Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services. “Our engineering and programming department has doubled in size over the last year and continues to grow. The new Crestron designation will help fuel our growth.”