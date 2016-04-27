Herman Inaugural AV Bootcamp Graduates



The graduating class of Herman's inaugural Bootcamp

Herman Integration Services inaugural AV Bootcamp Training Class graduated last week.

As part of a new corporate initiative, Herman Integration Services launched a week-long boot camp to bring new recruits to the AV industry and Herman.

The Herman Bootcamp curriculum focused on five main topics including: identifying common cable, terminating cable, mounting displays, installing low voltage rings, and installing speakers. In addition, the new recruits learned the business workflow from making an initial sale to the final billing.



Herman bootcamp graduates install cabling in a cieling

“In the AV industry, it can be difficult to find enough technicians to keep up with demand, according to Chris Bianchet,” President of Herman Integration Services. “Our ability to continuously recruit quality technicians is critical to our growth strategy. As the leading subcontractor of AV technicians, we hold our techs to a high standard that creates demand for our services and repeat business. Therefore, we have sought out potential candidates from other industries and are training them in how Herman does business.”

Commenting on his experience in the Herman Bootcamp, graduate Nick Garbien said, “Learning techniques, tricks of the trade, and tips from industry professionals in person is invaluable. Working in a simulated work environment provided real world scenarios that we will encounter on a daily basis. Oh, I got to meet the office gator, making my trip to Florida and boot camp complete.”