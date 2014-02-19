StrandVision New Digital Media Players

- The What: StrandVision Digital Signage has a new line of large-format, free-standing pedestal Light-Emitting Diode (LED) digital media player displays. StrandVision also has standardized pricing for several new sizes of LG commercial-grade LED digital displays, as well as smaller pedestal and wall-mountable displays. Sourced from United Visual Products, Inc. of Milwaukee, the new display items are available directly from StrandVision and through authorized StrandVision resellers and system integrators.
Free-standing Pedestal-mounted Electronic Signage Digital Media Player
StrandVisions new display options include:
- Wall-mountable LG LED 1080p displays in 42, 47 and 55 configurations that feature two-year on-site warranty, speakers, Video Graphics Array (VGA) and High Definition Media Interface (HDMI) inputs, and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compatible mounts;
- Floor Pedestal (kiosk) Screen LED displays in 1080p 46 and 55 vertical configurations with speakers and a two-year warranty. The units are pre-configured with the StrandVision Digital Signage R360 Linux Digital Media Player.
- Smaller, 22, tabletop pedestal and wall-mountable wood-framed (cherry, oak and walnut) display options are also available.
One More Thing: Available with the pre-configured StrandVision Digital Signage R360 Linux Digital Media Player, which mounts behind the unit to facilitate electronic signage installation/startup and administration.