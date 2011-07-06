Listen Technologies Appoints IAV Sales

Bluffdale, UT--Listen Technologies Corporation has appointed Innovative Audio Sales (IAV Sales) as the company’s representative for Michigan.
- From left to right: Brent Bakka, Randy Smith, Beth Wainwright, Mitch Harris, Courtney Roberts, and Andy Coombs.
- IAV Sales will be working Listen’s full line of FM, Infrared, ListenPoint, and Conferencing products for assistive listening, soundfield, tour group, language interpretation, and conferencing applications.
- IAV Sales brings over 22 years of consultative sales experience to the professional audio industry. IAV Sales is focused on serving the retail, installed sound, touring, rental, and broadcast markets.
- “From its inception in 1987, IAV Sales has made it a priority to be the best – the best source to buy from, the best products, the best service, and the easiest to work with,” said Andy Coombs, president and founder of IAV Sales. “Adding Listen to our line card is well aligned with our priority to be the best. We are looking forward to a perfect marriage between product and people.”
- “IAV Sales is a tremendous organization," said Jeff Phillips, eastern regional sales manager for Listen Technologies. "The companies focus on customer service and follow up is second to none. We are very excited to have them as part of the Listen team.”