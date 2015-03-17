HDBaseT Installer Expert Training Program Added to E4 AV Spring Tour

Almo Professional A/V and the HDBaseT Alliance's HDBaseT Installer Expert Program will be available for the first time outside a major industry tradeshow during Almo’s award-winning E4 AV Tour. The program provides attendees with an HDBaseT Expert Certificate and InfoComm CTS Renewal Units. It will be available on the spring leg of the E4 tour, taking place in Chicago on March 26 and Southern California on April 21.

“We formed a relationship with HDBaseT Alliance to give our partners and E4 attendee base access to a training program that helps them understand this connectivity standard,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “Many AV applications require long distance transmission of audio, video, and control signals so it’s important for our partners to realize the full capabilities and limitations of HDBaseT as they design new projects. As the first distributor to offer this type of program, we expect this session to be one of the most popular on the tour.”

“Educating our users and creating a community of HDBaseT installers and integrators is one of the HDBaseT Alliance’s priorities,” said Micha Risling, chair of the marketing committee of the HDBaseT Alliance. “We chose to work with Almo Pro A/V because of the company’s reach and expertise as a leading AV distributor. The E4 tour offers an ideal forum to conduct the Installer Expert Training Program outside of major tradeshows. Those who become certified will join the hundreds of HDBaseT Experts who already understand the technology and are better able to apply it to the benefit of their customers.”

The HDBaseT Installer Expert Training Program is targeted at installers and integrators who would like to learn more about HDBaseT technology, with relevant content to both the beginner and the expert installer. It includes modules pertaining to technology principles, installation tips and best practices, product certification and interoperability, and a hands-on tutorial and demonstration. At the conclusion of the course, attendees receive an "HDBaseT Expert Certificate" along with 1.5 InfoComm Renewal Units.

E4 Chicago is taking place on March 26 at the Drury Lane Conference Center in Oakbrook, IL. E4 Southern California will be on April 21 at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Both will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and are complimentary events, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator, and consultant partners. Register here.