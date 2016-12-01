HB Communications, Ramp Partner on Streaming Video Solutions

Ramp, a provider of eCDN video delivery solutions for large enterprises, has formed a technology and marketing partnership with HB Communications.

Together the companies will offer optimized solutions to global organizations for video streaming and content management. Global 2000 businesses rely on live streaming and on-demand video for employee training, executive, and online communications. According to Aragon Research, video will become the dominant content type by 2018.

“As our enterprise customers continue to grow globally, the use of video rises across organizations, increasing the need for better and more intelligent video content distribution systems,” said Dana Barron, CEO, HB Communications. “Video delivery for live and on-demand has become the single biggest enterprise challenge for most of our customers. Ramp AltitudeCDN solutions provide HB Communication’s customers with a simple, secured, reliable, manageable, and powerful solution for live and on-demand enterprise video distribution.”

Enterprises are facing the challenge of delivering reliable, fast video over bandwidth-constrained enterprise WANs. Ramp’s AltitudeCDN is designed to optimize video bandwidth use across overloaded enterprise networks and deliver high-quality, stable communications while supporting virtually any video source.

“HB has earned a sterling reputation as a trusted advisor who adds tremendous value through best-in-class audiovisual solutions for Global 2000 customers,” said Tom Racca, Ramp CEO. “Through this partnership, our customers can take advantage of HB’s expertise and Ramp’s technology innovation for the highest-quality video experiences in their organizations.”