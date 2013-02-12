Yamaha CL5 Forms the Cornerstone of Detroit Metro Church

Cornerstone Baptist Church in Roseville, MI, recently upgraded from analog to digital when it installed a Yamaha CL5 Digital Audio Console and two Rio 3224-Ds input/output racks.



The church seats 2,000 and has a congregation of 1,300 with a blended worship consisting of full band, orchestra, choir, and worship team.

Sound Planning Communications, Inc. of Redford, MI, recommended the new CL, determining it would be an ideal fit for the church upgrade.

“The church required 72 inputs but price played a key factor as well,” said Nathan J. Cole, director of sales, Sound Planning. The system was installed with an integrated Waves plug-in package including Vocal Rider, C6, Bass Rider, and Renaissance De-esser.

“We have used Sound Planning for the past few years on several different projects, and they have always been great,” said Josh Scott, church TD. “Nathan Cole has always done a wonderful job helping us figure out what we need and meeting our budget. We had been looking towards purchasing a new console for about two years, and in addition to 72 inputs, we needed at least 16 AUX outputs because of our orchestra, choir, band, and other musical events we hold. Initially, we were looking at one that would have cost us $20,000 more than the CL and didn’t have Virtual Sound Check or an iPad app. The day I heard the Yamaha CL5 had been introduced, I called Nathan, who told me that it was priced at $20,000 less than the other console we were looking at, and I was astounded.”

Scott said what he noticed right away was how clean everything sounded. “After our first weekend with the new console, I had people coming up to me saying that it was the best it ever sounded. Having the Waves system has helped me put the finishing touches on my mix. Also, not having to consistently re-patch inputs along with the ability to save channel settings has saved us a lot of time and frustration.”

“We have been delighted with the flexibility and intuitive nature of our Yamaha CL5,” added church Worship Pastor, Dr. Nathan Platt. “The console is easy to navigate from the broadest spread of instrumentation we employ to the simplest public speaking setup. The CentraLogic section of the board is so user-friendly for sound operators who serve less frequently on our technical team, and the ability to save extensive presets has proved exceedingly helpful, as has the constant use of the iPad for operation outside the sound booth. We have been so pleased with the "bells and whistles" afforded us by Yamaha's VCM technology and the freedom to employ various Waves effects, be it for compression, equalization enhancement, or signal clarification. These effects have made a world of difference with respect to the refinement of all our mic’ing.”