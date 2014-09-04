HARMAN’s Martin Announces M-Series Software 3.4

- HARMAN’s Martin Professional has released the new M-Series, version 3.4.
- This latest version of the M-Series software brings new features as well as improvements to make the entire system faster, more accurate, responsive and more efficient.
- One of the biggest changes is the introduction of the next phase of MaxNet. This custom designed network protocol allows full workstation synchronization and can be programmed and played back from any M-Series console or M-PC client on the network. MaxNet is a plug and play system with zero setup. It does not require special training or experience in IT networking and is user friendly. Programming and even patching can happen without interrupting the network, allowing multiple playback consoles to operate while someone is editing the show.
- The M-Series can scale up to 64 Universes of playback straight from the console without the need of additional processing hardware, making the system very cost efficient to own and operate. sACN protocol is now part of the M-Series and can be used with any compatible sACN devices.
- M-Series users will see how version 3.4 brings the Fixture Swap feature, allowing any fixture to be quickly exchanged for a new one in a single operation.
- This version features a complete remake of many user interfaces such as fixtures, groups, presets, playbacks and the cue list directory. The new touch optimized design of these windows has an updated look and is created to improve user workflow and speed. Items and backgrounds can be custom-colored for fast identification and quick access.
- Newly designed instant tools such as the grouping tool or cue list control allow for direct access to functions without having to change views, which further speeds up the programming on M-Series consoles.
- For Windows tablet users such as the MS Surface 3 Pro it is now possible to use digitizer pen input and multi-touch displays to control the M-Series software. Combined with the new networking, such tablets are the ultimate lighting remote where all console features are available with no limitations. The M-Series software continues to innovate its user interface for a friendly user experience on touch PC systems. Theater people can use the new A/B manual crossfader, especially on the innovative split T-Bar found on the M6 console.
- Artnet is now a possible input for DMX-in, allowing up to 16 Universes to be merged in or to remotely control cue list or fixture intensity. Merged DMX channels can be captured and recorded into cues or presets; a way to convert an older lighting system into the M-Series or allow simple remote stations anywhere on the network. A new window shows DMX-In/Out values.
- Lightjockey II owners can take advantage of the M-PC, as their One-Key Lightjockey license will now unlock M-PC for up to 4 DMX universes.
- The M-Series is currently in use on many international tours, shows and installations, such as Taylor Swift, Pink, Cher, Ministry of Sound and every Norwegian Cruise Liner around the world.
- The M-Series software is available at no cost for one DMX Universe of control using the M-PC Free Edition.
