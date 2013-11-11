OSU Student Union Goes Digital

For more than 63 years, thousands of alumni, faculty and staff members have visited the OSU Student Union every day, making it a central part of university life. Its amenities and services caught the attention of BestCollegeReviews.org. The website named the OSU Student Union the #1 Most Amazing Campus Student Union.

The largest student union in the country has made several efforts to improve its attraction to students and guests. It started with extensive renovations in 2000 and 2011 which totaled $65 million. Inside, visitors can enjoy a 550-seat movie theatre, art exhibitions, the OSU Student Store, student lounges, and digital signage displays provided by ConnectedSign.

Listed below are a few of the many displays at the Student Union:

•13 signs used for general/advertising/videos

•13 signs used for wayfinding

•4 welcome signs featuring event listings

•2 signs used for testing, 1 in Marketing and 1 in I.T.

•1 interactive kiosk used for wayfinding and searching the staff directory and department directory