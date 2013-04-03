Atlas Sound Adds Jeff Mason to Sales Team

Atlas Sound has added industry veteran Jeff Mason to the sales team as northeastern regional sales manager.

Jeff has been in the commercial audio industry for over 20 years working for manufacturers as well as running his own integrator business.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Atlas team", Mason said. "Atlas has an extremely broad product offering that allows its dealer network the luxury of needing only one company... one call. The people and the products are top notch and share a history of satisfying customers. My addition is just one more move that supports Atlas's commitment to expanding their presence, customer service and support in the US and abroad. I am looking forward to helping grow the company and growing with it."

"Jeff is a welcome addition to the Atlas sales team", said vice president of sales, John Ivey. "His knowledge and experience in the commercial audio industry are outstanding. Jeff is our first step to increase Atlas factory support across the entire USA. As we enter new product categories and our product line continues to expand we want to ensure that we are there to properly help our customers solve their complex problems. I am confident Jeff will be able to jump right in and start working with customers in his new territory."

Jeff's territory will include Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.