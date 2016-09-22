HARMAN Presents New Technical Contributions at AES 2016

HARMAN will present original work by its engineers in the upcoming 141st Audio Engineering Society (AES) show with a series of technical contributions.



Engineers and scientists from HARMAN will present five papers that address different aspects of professional audio, production, tour sound and more. In addition to the papers, members of the HARMAN team will participate in discussions ranging from the evolution of technology to predicting sound quality. The HARMAN presentations begin on Thursday, Sept. 29 and conclude on Sunday, Oct. 2.

“We are excited to be an active part of this year’s AES technical program,” said Dr. Sean Olive, Acoustic Research Fellow, HARMAN International. “HARMAN is dedicated to conducting extensive research that helps evolve industry standards, and our engineers, scientists and employees are eager to share their insights. With these technical contributions, the entire HARMAN team endeavors to edify the knowledge of current professionals as well as support a new generation of audio industry up-and-comers.”

HARMAN scientists and engineers will present the following papers:

- P3-1, Power Considerations for Distortion Reduction of Loudspeakers –

Ajay Iyer, Douglas J. Button, Russell H. Lambert

- Thursday, September 29, 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

- P6-2, Vandermonde Method for Separation of Nonlinear Orders and Measurement of Linear Response – Russell H. Lambert

- Thursday, September 29, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

- P6-4, Compression Drivers’ Phasing Plugs – Alexander Voishvillo

- Thursday, September 29, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

- P8-3, Constant Coverage Line Arrays Using Passive Components for Beamforming – Douglas J. Button

- Friday, September 30, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

- P18-2, Validation of a Virtual In-Ear Headphone Listening Test Method

– Todd Welti, Sean Olive, Omid Khonsaripour

- Saturday, October 1, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.