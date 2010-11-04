Epson Shipping Cost-Effective Portable PowerLites

- Epson America's PowerLite 1750, 1760W, 1770W, and 1775W are now shipping. Introduced at InfoComm in June, the new models weigh less than four pounds and at 1.7-inches tall, are as thin as a laptop.
- “These new projectors have already made an impression with their super-slim form factor and advanced feature set,” said Heather Gareis, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. “Starting at under $800, the PowerLite 1700-series models provide busy professionals with convenience and performance without hurting the bottom line.”
- The PowerLite 1750 ($799) and 1760W ($899) offer 2600 lumens of color and white light output, and the PowerLite 1770W ($999) and 1775W ($1,199) offer 3000 lumens of color and white light output. The PowerLite 1750 features XGA resolution, while the PowerLite 1760W, 1770W, and 1775W all feature WXGA resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) for use with widescreen laptops and DVD content.
- These projectors offer a variety of connectivity and setup features engineered for use in a wide range of meeting spaces, including:
- - USB Plug ‘n Play: Instantly projects images from either a Windows PC or Mac via a USB connection, allowing for easier set up and eliminating the hassle of dealing with bulky VGA cables and toggling between computer keys
- - PC-Free Presentations: Offers convenient connectivity with USB memory devices such as a thumb drive for easily viewing and sharing pictures without a computer
- - Quick-Connect Wireless USB key: Included with the PowerLite 1775W and optional with the PowerLite 1770W and 1760W, easy plug and play wireless presentations are possible by simply inserting the wireless USB Key into the projector (first time setup only) and then into the PC; the USB Key automatically creates an ad-hoc wireless connection to the projector for instantaneous use and can be shared between computers for multiple presenters
- - Wireless Networking: Included on the PowerLite 1775W and optional on the PowerLite1760W and 1770W, allows for wireless presentations with audio using the 802.11 b/g/n module via a PC or Mac
- - HDMI Connectivity: The PowerLite 1760W, 1770W and 1775W include an all-digital HDMI connection for high quality video and digital audio
- - Horizontal Keystone Correction: Squares the image even if the projector is placed off-center from the screen – all four models feature automatic vertical keystone correction, the PowerLite 1750, 1760W and 1770W have manual horizontal keystone correction, and the PowerLite 1775W adds automatic horizontal keystone correction
- - Screen Fit: The PowerLite 1775W automatically adjusts keystone and focus to fill the screen size that is being used