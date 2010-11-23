Premier Mounts Adds New Model-Specific Projector Mounts

Premier Mounts’ says that its model-specific projector mounts help minimize the time needed to install a projector. Integrators can attach the mounting plate to the projector, then hook and fasten the mounting plate/projector assembly to the mount. Premier Mounts recently released model-specific Fine-Tune Projector (FTP) and PDS mounts for projectors from Sanyo, Mitsubishi, Sharp, NEC, and Christie.

Premier Mounts builds a full line of model-specific mounting brackets to fit hundreds of projector models for a quick and easy out-of-the-box installation. It has custom designed model-specific mounting brackets for projectors from Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, Hitachi, Sanyo, NEC, Mitsubishi, Christie, Runco and many others.

