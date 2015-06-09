Hall Research U2-160-4

The What: The U2-160-4 is a USB 2.0 extender with built-in 4-Port Hub in the remote end for connection of up to 4 USB devices.The What Else: The extender is capable of sending USB signals across a CAT5e/6 cable up to 50 meters at data rates to 480 Mbps. In most applications no additional power supply connection is needed as power is drawn from the host and sent through the CAT5e/6 cable. A universal power supply is included which can be connected to the remote hub when using power hungry USB devices.