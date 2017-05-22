Hall Research Releases Seamless Video Switch with Multiview

The What: Hall Research has released the SSW-HD-4, a four-input HDMI seamless video switch with multiview capabilities where all inputs can be simultaneously shown in real time in a variety of window configurations.

The What Else: When only one input is shown, switching between different inputs is completely seamless with zero transition delay. The switcher supports various PC and HDTV resolutions including 1080p on its input and produces a scaled Full HD video output.

The Bottom Line: The SSW-HD-4 can display four high definition sources on a single display and comes with several pre-configured multiview layout modes. Individual buttons for each input allow quick selection from the front panel. Control of switching and multi-view window layouts can be accessed via Front panel buttons, IR remote control (included), RS-232, or included free PC GUI that controls the device via RS-232. The product is shipped with rack ears for 1U rack mounting.